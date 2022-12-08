Looking for festive season inspiration? The Eastern Cape is full of opportunity

Molo summer! This was the general feeling at the Eastern Cape summer launch held last week by the Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency (ECPTA) in a push to invite holidaymakers to explore the province this December.

“We launch the summer season yearly,” said Mlungisi Mvoko, the Eastern Cape MEC for finance and economic development, environmental affairs and tourism. “The launch is to create awareness of the Eastern Cape.”

Mvoko was the keynote speaker at the event, which was held on the lawns of the Wild Coast Sun, with picture-perfect views of the sprawling beach below.