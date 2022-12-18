My Travelling Life

Kingsley Holgate on the Zen of travel and being held captive in North Sudan

The explorer recently completed his 40th expedition, this time travelling from the southernmost tip of Africa to the northernmost tip of Europe

In August Kingsley Holgate completed his 40th odyssey, the Defender Transcontinental Expedition. Covering close to 40,000km over nine months, the journey took him and his team of six from Cape Agulhas, the southernmost tip of Africa, to Nordkapp in Norway, the northernmost tip in Europe. They concluded their expedition on the Isle of Anglesey in Wales, which is the birthplace of sponsor Land Rover. Along the way, they were able to assist about 300,000 people through their humanitarian work. We spoke to Holgate about some of the challenges of this expedition, his love of Africa and what travel has taught him...