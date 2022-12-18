Travel

Accidental Tourist

Plotting yachting? It's not all blue seas and bikinis

With his only nautical experience being that he once read 'The Old Man and the Sea', Mike Colborne signs up for a yachting adventure - and a rude awakening

18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Mike Colborne

Yesteryear, when I was young and between marriages and careers, I saw an ad: “Crew wanted for yacht sailing to Majorca, Spain.”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The palace signed off on us moving to South Africa': Harry & Meghan in final ... Lifestyle
  2. What’s Christmas without trifle? Foodie shares three must-try recipes Food
  3. Chicken Licken’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ spoof gets the thumbs up from Marvel Lifestyle
  4. Stand a chance to get ahead in life: win a bursary with Arena Academy Lifestyle
  5. ‘Great South African Bake Off’ finalist Gerrard Kistanna is more than a foodie Food

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech