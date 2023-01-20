The South African passport has placed 53rd in a ranking of the world’s most powerful travel documents, recovering two places from last year’s 55th.
The Henley Passport Index looks at 199 of the world’s passports and ranks them according to how many of 227 destinations their holders can enter visa-free. Passports eligible for visas on arrival and electronic travel authorities (ETAs, for which one can apply online and before arrival) are also categorised as visa-free.
According to the latest list, South Africa is the world’s 53rd most powerful passport, giving holders visa-free access to 106 countries. These include Thailand, Argentina, Israel, Seychelles, Peru, Ireland, Georgia and Qatar. A visa is required for 121 countries, including Morocco, Mexico and Malta.
When the index started in 2006, South Africa ranked 37th. The highest position the country has held was 35th, for two years in a row, in 2008 and 2009. In 2021, South Africa hit its lowest ranking ever at 58th.
World’s most powerful passports: How does South Africa’s ‘green mamba’ compare in 2023?
South Africa’s travel document is recovering slowly from its all-time low in 2021
Northern hemisphere countries dominate the top of the list of the most powerful passports, with Japan taking the first position for the fifth year in a row. Its citizens enjoy visa-free access to 193 countries. Singapore and South Korea tie for second place with access to 192 and Germany and Spain are tied in third with 190.
Same as last year, the world’s worst passport is Afghanistan’s, with just 27 countries open to its passport holders without a visa. Second and third last are Iraq (29) and Syria (30).
MOST POWERFUL PASSPORTS IN 2023
Germany, Spain (190);
Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189);
Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188);
France, Ireland, Portugal, UK (187);
Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, US (186);
Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta (185);
Hungary, Poland (184); and
Lithuania, Slovakia (183).
LEAST USEFUL
