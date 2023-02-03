Book bargain flights with a few quick taps on the Discovery Bank app

“The app seamlessly incorporates all the discounts and rewards our clients receive when they fly on our partner airlines, making it the most affordable way to book flights.”

Comparison data confirms that Vitality Travel offers the best discounts in SA, across the widest range of airline partners, compared with other major banks' offerings.

In fact, just over December, the number of Discovery clients who used Vitality Travel to book their plane tickets filled more than 67,000 local and 12,000 international flights. For these travellers, the tickets came at a combined R73m discount, which is an average saving of over R800 on every booking.

“Booking flights from the Discovery Bank app also comes with an exciting new feature of immediate credit limit increases for greater convenience when paying,” says Kallner.

Find and book your bargain flight with just a few taps

As a Discovery Bank client, you'll enjoy discounts of between 10% and 40% on the cost of your flight when you book via Vitality Travel using the Discovery Bank app. If you're also a Discovery Vitality Health member, this is boosted up to 75%.

The app offers a host of great features. It allows you to:

Browse all local and international flights;

Select, filter and sort search results by airline, cabin class, fare type, stops and times;

See discounts automatically applied on all partner airlines including Emirates, British Airways, Qantas, SAA, CemAir, Lift, Safair and Airlink;

Pay seamlessly from Discovery Bank cards, accounts, or with Discovery Miles;

Manage traveller identification information; and

View and share travel itineraries that automatically update in real-time.

Coupled with the other Vitality Travel perks you'll enjoy as a Discovery Bank client — including Discovery Bank Priority Fast Track for speedy and hassle-free airport security screening and premium airport lounge access — this makes travelling easier, more convenient and more affordable.

“We’re not only giving clients the best travel discount rewards but have set out to deliver the best travel experiences from start to finish — and [allowing clients to book flights directly via the Discovery Bank app] is a major step forward to achieving this goal,” says Kallner.

This article was paid for by Discovery Bank.