Hotel Review
Home Suite Hotel Rosebank, on a leafy street, is like your house, but better
For the traveller who wants a casual vibe that's still luxurious, Home Suite Hotels Rosebank deserves its 10/10 reviews
When you see Hazel, the resident dog, curled up with a soft toy duck in the lobby, you know the Home Suite Hotel Rosebank, Johannesburg, is no ordinary spot.
The mixed-breed rescue dog is just one of the features that imbue the vibrant hotel with a warmth that lives up to its name, earning it an abundance of 10/10 Tripadvisor reviews since its launch mid-2019.
From the friendly introduction of the security guard at the gate to the welcoming and efficient, no-fuss service of guest relations manager Noni Khuzwayo at reception, this is a hotel where the comfort of the guests is paramount. The service is exceptional.
THE BACKSTORY
The company says it was designed to reach a specific audience who are more casual but still want luxury. The Home Suite concept lends itself to the confident traveller, aiming to be like their homes, "but better.”
Their success is tangible. My partner and I felt at home from the moment we walked into the boutique hotel which, despite the “Rosebank” in the name, is hidden away on an avenue in Rosebank's leafy neighbour, Parkwood (not far from the Guptas’ former mansion).
Canine guests are also welcome at Home Suite Hotels: one in Joburg and three on the Atlantic seaboard in Cape Town. The top dog, however, is Hazel, who accompanies guests in the lift to the rooftop bar and sees them off at their cars when they leave.
While trees breathe oxygen into the rooms (the windows open), the pool deck is high enough above their canopy to have unimpeded views of the Joburg skyline.
Moody skies on the night we were there backlit the Hillbrow Tower and other distinctive buildings in the CBD, surely one of South Africa’s most striking skylines.
Alone on the terrace, we popped a bottle of bubbly and felt we had discovered a romantic enclave in the heart of the city.
Shades of the sunset shimmered on the pool’s surface and we lingered, listening to a favourite playlist, until a few bright stars appeared and the temperature dropped.
HOW ARE THE ROOMS?
Our Home Deluxe room was huge and uncluttered, big enough to do a remote yoga class or dance the tango (at a push), and locally-sourced and hand-picked artworks hung on its slate green walls.
Each of the 28 rooms is different — they from range the smaller Home Studio room to the Home Apartment (65.2m²) which has a kitchenette and private balcony, and four of them are pet-friendly.
When the interior design firm Tonic let their talent loose on the HSH Rosebank, they toppled the confines of bland hotel décor. They created a vibrant mood and rooms where guests can unwind and work in style, a rare accomplishment.
The desk has plenty of charging points and lamps. Across the room is an inviting couch and armchair, with a burnished coffee table in front, and alongside the window is another coffee table with two chairs.
Occupying pride of place is a king-size bed fit for royalty (Hypnos was apparently the brand favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II), made up with 300-thread count linen and a choice of pillows — a thoughtful touch.
Should you wish to talk to your partner in the bath, a shuttered screen between the bedroom and the bathroom can be opened or closed. The bathroom décor was darker than the rest, with copper-coloured tiles bordering the big mirror over the basins. The shower was strong, there was a bath and convenient power points. The cupboard had real hangers and generous hanging space.
FOOD & DRINK
The breakfast in a dining area — known as The Larder and home to a custom-stocked honesty bar, with treats such as Maverick & Jane’s Hazelnut Rocher popcorn — was delicious. Bottled water from “It’s Not Made in China” and Father Coffee from Joburg are provided in rooms.
Home-baked croissants and other pastries, freshly squeezed orange juice, cut-up fresh fruit and cereals adorned the counter, while the hot food was cooked in front of us by the chef. Pancakes and flapjacks — shaped like Mickey Mouse for young guests — were also on offer. They have a small menu for lunch and dinner but say they do not wish to compete with restaurants in the area.
HSH Rosebank, only 1km from the Gautrain and the hub of Rosebank Mall, is conveniently located for shopping, eating out and entertainment in Joburg.
MOST MEMORABLE
For a sundowner, the rooftop bar which is open from noon to 9pm. But also, the wonderful staff.
RATES
From R2,300 per person per night, including breakfast.
*Claire Keeton was a guest of the Home Suite Hotels Rosebank