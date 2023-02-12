Home Suite Hotel Rosebank, on a leafy street, is like your house, but better

Occupying pride of place is a king-size bed fit for royalty (Hypnos was apparently the brand favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II), made up with 300-thread count linen and a choice of pillows — a thoughtful touch.

Should you wish to talk to your partner in the bath, a shuttered screen between the bedroom and the bathroom can be opened or closed. The bathroom décor was darker than the rest, with copper-coloured tiles bordering the big mirror over the basins. The shower was strong, there was a bath and convenient power points. The cupboard had real hangers and generous hanging space.

FOOD & DRINK

The breakfast in a dining area — known as The Larder and home to a custom-stocked honesty bar, with treats such as Maverick & Jane’s Hazelnut Rocher popcorn — was delicious. Bottled water from “It’s Not Made in China” and Father Coffee from Joburg are provided in rooms.

Home-baked croissants and other pastries, freshly squeezed orange juice, cut-up fresh fruit and cereals adorned the counter, while the hot food was cooked in front of us by the chef. Pancakes and flapjacks — shaped like Mickey Mouse for young guests — were also on offer. They have a small menu for lunch and dinner but say they do not wish to compete with restaurants in the area.

HSH Rosebank, only 1km from the Gautrain and the hub of Rosebank Mall, is conveniently located for shopping, eating out and entertainment in Joburg.