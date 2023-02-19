Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the South African national park that just got bigger

Africa’s southernmost freshwater lake has been incorporated into its southernmost national park. Name the park and you could win a cash prize

19 February 2023 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

One of South Africa’s national parks gained 2,345ha this month with the incorporation of a critical wetland, thanks to a partnership between SANParks and the World Wide Fund for Nature South Africa (WWF-SA). ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | Hobnobbing with the British high commissioner Lifestyle
  3. Jonathan Majors proves he is fit for latest Marvel movie costume The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. It's a natural high at The Leonardo hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg Travel
  5. Twelve ways to finally achieve your most elusive goals in 2023 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton