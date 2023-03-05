The ǀAi-ǀAis/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park is not for sissies — but so worth it
Rough, rugged and remote, this park stretching from the Northern Cape all the way into Namibia is as delightful as it is demanding
05 March 2023 - 00:00 By Simcha Van Bel-du Plooy
Straddling the border between South Africa and Namibia, the ǀAi-ǀAis/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park is a place of spectacular harshness, haunting silence and mesmerising, magical views...
The ǀAi-ǀAis/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park is not for sissies — but so worth it
Rough, rugged and remote, this park stretching from the Northern Cape all the way into Namibia is as delightful as it is demanding
Straddling the border between South Africa and Namibia, the ǀAi-ǀAis/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park is a place of spectacular harshness, haunting silence and mesmerising, magical views...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos