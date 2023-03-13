Travel

Bali bans tourists from riding motorbikes after 'bad behaviour'

14 March 2023 - 11:56 By Chandra Asmara
Foreign tourists won’t be allowed to use motorcycles to get around the island after a string of accidents led to injuries and even deaths.
Foreign tourists won’t be allowed to use motorcycles to get around the island after a string of accidents led to injuries and even deaths.
Image: Bloomberg

Bali has had enough of unruly riders. Foreign tourists won’t be allowed to use motorcycles to get around the island after a string of accidents led to injuries and even deaths.

“They’re disorderly and they misbehave,” said governor Wayan Koster on Monday. From here on, foreigners should only use modes of transport prepared by tourism services that meet certain standards “to ensure quality and dignified tourism,” he added.

It’s unclear how the ban would be upheld. Koster has sought the legal ministry’s support to let Bali revoke visas if any foreign tourists are found riding motorbikes, or if they’re found committing other wrongdoings like illegally working or misusing stay permits.

The holiday destination has been marred by motorcycle accidents recently. Last month, a Russian tourist was detained by the police after riding while under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a local rider, causing him to be hospitalised. In January, a Ukrainian tourist and a Russian visitor died in a road traffic collision.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Limpopo villagers feast on dead hippo that destroyed their crops

One of the hunters in Limpopo who assisted in tracking down and killing a hippo, that was cut up and its meat shared among villagers, on Monday told ...
News
20 hours ago

China to reopen borders to foreign tourists for first time since 2020

China said that it will reopen its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in the three years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic by ...
News
2 hours ago

SA Tourism and former CFO get ready to shoot it out

Johan van der Walt denies withholding information and misleading SAT in his involvement with the agency dealing with the Tottenham Hotspur soccer deal
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. When Hollywood went to Hoedspruit: see the lodge that landed Tom Cruise Travel
  2. Oscars 2023: Who will, who should, who could ... take a golden man home Lifestyle
  3. Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Stomping about in Jozi’s sneaker and food heavens Lifestyle
  5. Lisa Rinna, Pearl Thusi, Ziwe: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...