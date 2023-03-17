Say yes to the breast: topless women swimming get the thumbs up in Berlin
Berlin authorities have declared women as free as men to go topless at public swimming spots
A discrimination complaint has led Berlin authorities to make it official: women are free to go topless at its swimming pools, just as men are.
Though topless bathing in public was not expressly forbidden in the German capital, a 33-year-old French woman, Lotte Mies, approached the State Office for Equal Treatment and Against Discrimination in December after she was ejected from a swimming pool for refusing to cover her breasts.
Noting that Berlin’s pools did not have “gender-specific rules” and instead simply specified that patrons must wear “commercial swimwear”, the ombudsman ruled that this was indeed a case of discrimination, leading the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which manages the city’s public pools, to officially update its clothing rules.
In a statement, government officials said: “Berlin bathing establishments will in future apply their house and bathing regulations in a gender-equitable manner.”
Dr Doris Liebscher, the head of the ombudsman's office, said it welcomed the decision “because it creates equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or nonbinary and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff in the bathing establishments.
“Now it is a matter of the regulation being applied consistently and no more evictions or house bans being issued.”
Berlin is now one of several German cities to adopt the gender neutral rule for topless swimming. Göttingen in Lower Saxony and Siegen in Rhine-Westphalia allowed women to swim topless last summer.