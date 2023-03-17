Say yes to the breast: topless women swimming get the thumbs up in Berlin

A discrimination complaint has led Berlin authorities to make it official: women are free to go topless at its swimming pools, just as men are.

Though topless bathing in public was not expressly forbidden in the German capital, a 33-year-old French woman, Lotte Mies, approached the State Office for Equal Treatment and Against Discrimination in December after she was ejected from a swimming pool for refusing to cover her breasts.

Noting that Berlin’s pools did not have “gender-specific rules” and instead simply specified that patrons must wear “commercial swimwear”, the ombudsman ruled that this was indeed a case of discrimination, leading the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which manages the city’s public pools, to officially update its clothing rules.