'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Berlin river where you'll see these famous nudes

Berlin authorities have declared women as free as men to go topless at public swimming spots. Name the city's famous river and you could win a cash prize

19 March 2023 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

A discrimination complaint has led Berlin authorities to make it official: women are free to go topless at its swimming pools, just as men are. ..

