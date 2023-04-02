Hotel Review
Chivay Country Cottages: A romantic diamond in an old tin-mining town
Just 240km from Joburg, in the 'forgotten' town of Rooiberg in Limpopo, is an exotic, adults-only gem that offers a true retreat from the world
02 April 2023 - 00:00
It was a news story about cheetahs being translocated, controversially, to India that took me to Rooiberg, a former tin-mining town in Limpopo, in February, and a last-minute hunt for accommodation that led me to Chivay Country Cottages...
Hotel Review
Chivay Country Cottages: A romantic diamond in an old tin-mining town
Just 240km from Joburg, in the 'forgotten' town of Rooiberg in Limpopo, is an exotic, adults-only gem that offers a true retreat from the world
It was a news story about cheetahs being translocated, controversially, to India that took me to Rooiberg, a former tin-mining town in Limpopo, in February, and a last-minute hunt for accommodation that led me to Chivay Country Cottages...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos