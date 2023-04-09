Winter is coming ... and so are those sexy sardines
The time of year is fast approaching when billions of sardines will set off up the east coast, bringing a phenomenal array of sharks, whales, dolphins and other hungry creatures in their wake. Alex Patrick recounts last year's action near Port Saint Johns
09 April 2023 - 00:00
Something sexy happens after the Indian Ocean runs colder than 21º — if you're a sardine, that is. Having spent eight hours in that water, I don't get it. But it must be something that gives billions of sardines the gees to spawn in the Agulhas Bank, where the warm Indian Ocean and the cold Atlantic clash, and swim up along the east coast towards Mozambique...
Winter is coming ... and so are those sexy sardines
The time of year is fast approaching when billions of sardines will set off up the east coast, bringing a phenomenal array of sharks, whales, dolphins and other hungry creatures in their wake. Alex Patrick recounts last year's action near Port Saint Johns
Something sexy happens after the Indian Ocean runs colder than 21º — if you're a sardine, that is. Having spent eight hours in that water, I don't get it. But it must be something that gives billions of sardines the gees to spawn in the Agulhas Bank, where the warm Indian Ocean and the cold Atlantic clash, and swim up along the east coast towards Mozambique...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos