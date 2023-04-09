Travel

Winter is coming ... and so are those sexy sardines

The time of year is fast approaching when billions of sardines will set off up the east coast, bringing a phenomenal array of sharks, whales, dolphins and other hungry creatures in their wake. Alex Patrick recounts last year's action near Port Saint Johns

09 April 2023 - 00:00

Something sexy happens after the Indian Ocean runs colder than 21º — if you're a sardine, that is. Having spent eight hours in that water, I don't get it. But it must be something that gives billions of sardines the gees to spawn in the Agulhas Bank, where the warm Indian Ocean and the cold Atlantic clash, and  swim up along the east coast towards Mozambique...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. La Parada in Menlyn Maine is a popular new stop on the Pretoria dining scene Food
  2. SA actor to perform at swanky art house of Indian billionaire's wife Lifestyle
  3. Who makes the best hot cross buns? Food
  4. Hundreds apply to be a 'pro cuddler' — here's what it is and how much it pays Lifestyle
  5. Five new cars for South Africa this April Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy