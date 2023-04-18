Travel

Bali wants to tax tourists after crackdown on misbehaviour

18 April 2023 - 09:40 By Chandra Asmara

Indonesia is considering a tourism levy for visitors to Bali, adding another potential hurdle for holidaymakers after the island cracked down on traffic and visa breaches...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oceans of glamour at Platinum Walk launch Lifestyle
  2. 'In bad taste': Nando’s slams fake ad mocking Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha ... Food
  3. AI resurrects Madiba as a catwalk model Lifestyle
  4. A hundred hours of egg on face for man who was no chicken in threatening King ... Lifestyle
  5. Maye Musk, a woman who always makes a plan Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras