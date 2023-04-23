Bush getaway

Don't just dream of elephants ... go see them (and much more) at Shamwari

Thirty years of dedicated conservation work plus luxury hospitality at the Eastern Cape's Shamwari Private Reserve make for something truly 'shamazing'

So you’re sitting on your couch, doing the couch potato thing that has become the sloth half of the population’s favourite trend, when you realise... Like an elephant, you have a memory, and that memory includes an elephant. In fact, it includes hundreds of elephants meeting up at a confluence of rivers in the far north of a neighbouring country...