Did you get lucky? SA share how they fared in the R9 flight sale

03 May 2023 - 18:44 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Some people left smilling and others not so happy as R9 flight tickets sold-out.
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

R9 FlySafair flight tickets were sold out within hours, and left some smiling and others disappointed.  

The airline on Wednesday morning announced it would be selling tickets for R9 as part of its annual mega sale. The theme for this year was “The Lucky R9 Sale” and gave customers a chance to buy flight tickets within South African borders.  

The low-priced flight ticket sales started in August 2015 and sold 30,000 tickets for R1 each.   

In this year’s sale, all tickets were sold before 3pm. The airline said 264 planes would be full of people that paid just under R10 to fly. The airline said more than 50,000 tickets were sold.

“Wow, what a rush! Our Lucky R9 Sale is sadly over. Congrats to all those lucky fishes who managed to get R9 tickets,” the airline said.  

Those who scored tickets took to social media to share their lucky win, while those who were not so lucky questioned the legitimacy of the sale.  

One user who tried to get ticket blamed the airline’s website for not winning the R9 ticket.

Very bad system of working, I entered all my details right to the end and when it was payment time there was an error. Same thing happened last year. Come on Safair you’re disappointing,” said Roseley Govender.  

Hilda Daniels said she won a ticket to Durban to see her mother.

Here is how some on social media fared:

