More than 1.4-million hopefuls try their luck for R9 FlySafair tickets

FlySafair sold 50,372 domestic flights as part of its 2023 mega sale.
FlySafair's annual mega sale saw more than 1.4-million people try their luck for R9 tickets. 

This year's theme was “The Lucky R9 Sale”, with the airline reporting it sold 50,372 domestic flights departing between May 3 and November 30.

Speaking to SAfm, chief marketing officer at FlySafair Kirby Gordon said 1,425,378 people waited in the “waiting room” for tickets. 

“There was a period where we were selling 500 tickets a minute,” said Gordon. 

“For us, this is a marketing activity. By doing it at this kind of price point, we are effectively paying these individuals to fly because airport taxes are far more than R9.” 

Most tickets sold were for flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town, followed by those between Johannesburg and Durban.

The annual sale started in August 2015, a year after the airline took its first flight. That year, 30,000 tickets sold for R1 each. 

In 2016, the airline sold 15,000 tickets for R2 and in 2018 30,000 tickets were offered for R4 each. The next year 45,000 tickets sold for R5 each, while last year FlySafair sold more than 31,000 tickets for R8.

Speaking to TimesLIVE in 2022, Gordon said the top destinations were Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, with a “fair amount of demand” for flights to Gqeberha and East London.

“We always sell a few more than we advertise to be sure we meet all expectations set. There were just over 1,070,000 in our waiting room, so the response was huge,” he said. 

Gordon said it was pleasant to witness South Africans take part in the sale and talk about it online. 

“There is usually a great deal of buzz and the interaction we get from social media is incredible. We’re always amazed at how creative and funny South Africans are.”

