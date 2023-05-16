Travel

WATCH | YouTuber takes Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town — Here’s how much it cost

16 May 2023 - 10:45
The fee for the 1,400km trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town was more than R8,000. File photo.
The fee for the 1,400km trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town was more than R8,000. File photo.
Image: 123RF/handmadepictures

Popular South African comedian and YouTuber Tsoanelo “Tsoanieskits” Moyo has done the “craziest” thing by taking an Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town. 

The content creator and two friends took the “longest Uber trip in Africa” to the Western Cape and shared the experience with his more than 472,000 subscribers. 

In the video sceptical Uber driver Thonifhani Darlington initially thought the request was a prank. 

“I don’t believe we are doing this, I can’t believe we are doing this. Let’s just do it,” Moyo said. 

Watch the video below:

At some point during their journey, the Uber app said the maximum driving limit had been reached.

“You’ve driven for the maximum time allowed on the Uber app. Your app will now be offline until 1.37am,” it said.

“The Uber app stopped the trip because we were on the trip for a very long time. Let’s just say we did what the app has never seen,” said Moyo.

Arriving in Cape Town, Moyo and his friends agreed they would spend R5,000 on their stay. 

According to a screengrab from Moyo’s Uber app, the fee for the 1,400km trip was R8,365.

Moyo’s ride is not the longest Uber trip ever taken. The record is held by a YouTuber known as MrBeast who rode from North Carolina to Los Angeles, California in the US. The 3,630km journey took 35 hours and cost $5,500 (about R105,081). 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

It came like a Bolt out the blue, the Uber experience

Uber/Bolt need to acknowledge that the Durban experiment has failed, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Filling up your car is getting more expensive, here's some alternatives and how much they cost

Petrol will increase on Wednesday
News
2 months ago

Hail the Uber drivers - they know best

Uber drivers, like their predecessors the taxi drivers, are a font of knowledge. These are the people who could easily step into the seats of power, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sweater season is anything but boring at H&M The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Taking the bittersweet joy of jazz to the Karoo Lifestyle
  3. As the cold season begins, here's how to tell if you have flu or Covid-19 Health & Sex
  4. From camels to Ubers to trinket pushers, Cairo is a wild ride Travel
  5. 'You don't know whether they are half-mad after drinking it': school governing ... Food

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...