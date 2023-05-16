At some point during their journey, the Uber app said the maximum driving limit had been reached.
WATCH | YouTuber takes Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town — Here’s how much it cost
Image: 123RF/handmadepictures
Popular South African comedian and YouTuber Tsoanelo “Tsoanieskits” Moyo has done the “craziest” thing by taking an Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town.
The content creator and two friends took the “longest Uber trip in Africa” to the Western Cape and shared the experience with his more than 472,000 subscribers.
In the video sceptical Uber driver Thonifhani Darlington initially thought the request was a prank.
“I don’t believe we are doing this, I can’t believe we are doing this. Let’s just do it,” Moyo said.
Watch the video below:
At some point during their journey, the Uber app said the maximum driving limit had been reached.
“You’ve driven for the maximum time allowed on the Uber app. Your app will now be offline until 1.37am,” it said.
“The Uber app stopped the trip because we were on the trip for a very long time. Let’s just say we did what the app has never seen,” said Moyo.
Arriving in Cape Town, Moyo and his friends agreed they would spend R5,000 on their stay.
According to a screengrab from Moyo’s Uber app, the fee for the 1,400km trip was R8,365.
Moyo’s ride is not the longest Uber trip ever taken. The record is held by a YouTuber known as MrBeast who rode from North Carolina to Los Angeles, California in the US. The 3,630km journey took 35 hours and cost $5,500 (about R105,081).
