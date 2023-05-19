The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! in Melrose Arch unveiled an Orlando Pirates FC-themed hotel room earlier this month — and it’s perfect for the fans.
Designed by local interior designer Latoyah Mei, the room features a mural of legendary Orlando Pirates players and memorabilia. The décor incorporates black and white stripes along with the football club’s colours to complement a minimalistic aesthetic with touches of monochrome and wood finishes.
"The Orlando Pirates-themed rooms offer an immersive and memorable experience that we believe will be cherished by our members and fans,” says Sean Maher, Marriott International’s market vice-president for South Africa.
“Plans for more themed rooms across the country are under way and we look forward to unveiling these new experiences to our guests soon.”
A stay will set fans back R3,040 per night, including breakfast. For more information or to book your stay, visit the website.
Here’s a peak into what it looks like:
IN PICS | Orlando Pirates fans, here’s a hotel room for you
The first of its kind in SA, it has been designed to offer a memorable experience
Image: Shaun Smith
The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! in Melrose Arch unveiled an Orlando Pirates FC-themed hotel room earlier this month — and it’s perfect for the fans.
Designed by local interior designer Latoyah Mei, the room features a mural of legendary Orlando Pirates players and memorabilia. The décor incorporates black and white stripes along with the football club’s colours to complement a minimalistic aesthetic with touches of monochrome and wood finishes.
"The Orlando Pirates-themed rooms offer an immersive and memorable experience that we believe will be cherished by our members and fans,” says Sean Maher, Marriott International’s market vice-president for South Africa.
“Plans for more themed rooms across the country are under way and we look forward to unveiling these new experiences to our guests soon.”
A stay will set fans back R3,040 per night, including breakfast. For more information or to book your stay, visit the website.
Here’s a peak into what it looks like:
Image: Shaun Smith
Image: Shaun Smith
Image: Shaun Smith
Image: Shaun Smith
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Hotel rooms over R9,000 a night are too costly, even for many rich travellers
Inside Atlantis the Royal, Dubai’s ‘most ultraluxury hotel’
It's a natural high at The Leonardo hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos