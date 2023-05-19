Travel

IN PICS | Orlando Pirates fans, here’s a hotel room for you

The first of its kind in SA, it has been designed to offer a memorable experience

19 May 2023 - 12:34
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Central to the room is a mural of legendary Orlando Pirates players.
Image: Shaun Smith

The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! in Melrose Arch unveiled an Orlando Pirates FC-themed hotel room earlier this month — and it’s perfect for the fans.

Designed by local interior designer Latoyah Mei, the room features a mural of legendary Orlando Pirates players and memorabilia. The décor incorporates black and white stripes along with the football club’s colours to complement a minimalistic aesthetic with touches of monochrome and wood finishes.

"The Orlando Pirates-themed rooms offer an immersive and memorable experience that we believe will be cherished by our members and fans,” says Sean Maher, Marriott International’s market vice-president for South Africa.

“Plans for more themed rooms across the country are under way and we look forward to unveiling these new experiences to our guests soon.”

A stay will set fans back R3,040 per night, including breakfast. For more information or to book your stay, visit the website

Here’s a peak into what it looks like:

The Orlando Pirates themed hotel room was designed by Latoyah Mei.
Image: Shaun Smith
Keep an eye out for the football club's memorabilia.
Image: Shaun Smith
The decor has incorporated white and black stripes and club colours.
Image: Shaun Smith
Soft wood finishes complement the monochrome design.
Image: Shaun Smith

