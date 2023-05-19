Oh Boy! 'Buddy Holly' star Jethro Tait on camping, Kalk Bay & vegan burgers

As children, my brother and I went on a lot of holidays with my uncle and aunt. They would always find cool places in and around the Western Cape to take us camping. Those trips are still memorable. Pitching a tent, cooking dinner on a fire, coffee and rusks in the morning. I loved just having this thin piece of material between us and the outdoors. I loved sleeping cozily in a tent while feeling the ground beneath. They weren’t fancy vacations but I’ll always be grateful for some of my fondest memories.

My hometown is Fish Hoek, a small suburb in Cape Town, where I lived until I finished school and moved to the city. If I were to show a tourist around, there isn't much to Fish Hoek but the areas around it are great. Boulders Beach is cool to spend the day and see penguins and swim. A drive on Chapman’s Peak is always beautiful. A walk around Kalk Bay harbour and the interesting stores. Noordhoek is nice if you feel like a chilled afternoon. The whole of the Deep South is a beautiful area to visit and take it easy. It’s relaxed with some great beaches.