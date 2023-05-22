Eco-travel is in style: how vacation rental owners can reduce energy use
Occupancy sensors for lights and smart plug sockets are some ways to save money, make properties more sustainable, and attract eco-conscious guests
According to a recent Booking.com survey, the majority of global travellers are prioritising sustainable travel, with 78% aiming to stay at a sustainable property at least once a year.
In light of SA being named one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Lonely Planet, short-term rental property owners and Airbnb hosts should consider making their properties more sustainable to attract guests.
Andrew Dickson, engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage, suggests reducing energy consumption as a starting point, given the electricity crisis and the threat of global warming.
“Property owners should empower travellers to be socially responsible citizens by emphasising the importance of conserving energy. While they may not significantly reduce their energy consumption on vacation, property owners can set limits on energy usage and provide guests with the choice to participate within those parameters.”
“For example, consumption can be limited to 1.5kWh. This approach allows occupants to be active participants in conservation efforts, rather than just being told to decrease their consumption.”
Dickson says smart devices such as occupancy sensors for lights and smart plug sockets can be useful in controlling energy usage and setting limits.
Property owners can also incentivise guests to lower their energy consumption by offering discounts or rewardsAndrew Dickson, engineering executive, CBI-electric: low voltage
“A controller can be used to manage the accommodation’s lighting and security features to save energy while still ensuring that safety is provided. Hosts can also use a dedicated meter and set up messages to notify guests of high energy consumption and encourage them to bring their usage down.”
“It is also important to advertise the property's sustainability and educate travellers who may not be aware of how to conserve energy. Promoting sustainability and reducing energy consumption is a good way to attract tourists who value social responsibility and are willing to pay a premium for it. Property owners can also incentivise by offering discounts or rewards for keeping their kilowatt usage below a certain level. They can also provide information about their carbon footprint and give them a rating for their stay.”
Property owners can also set a limit on the number of units of electricity that are provided for free and then charge for additional usage. “They can also set a timer for the geyser, so hot water is available, but the heater is not running 24/7.”
Making properties more sustainable can also help property owners save money.
“By implementing energy-saving measures and promoting sustainability, they can create a positive impact on the environment and their bottom line.”
This article was sponsored by CBI Electric: low voltage.