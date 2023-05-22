Eco-travel is in style: how vacation rental owners can reduce energy use

According to a recent Booking.com survey, the majority of global travellers are prioritising sustainable travel, with 78% aiming to stay at a sustainable property at least once a year.

In light of SA being named one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Lonely Planet, short-term rental property owners and Airbnb hosts should consider making their properties more sustainable to attract guests.

Andrew Dickson, engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage, suggests reducing energy consumption as a starting point, given the electricity crisis and the threat of global warming.

“Property owners should empower travellers to be socially responsible citizens by emphasising the importance of conserving energy. While they may not significantly reduce their energy consumption on vacation, property owners can set limits on energy usage and provide guests with the choice to participate within those parameters.”

“For example, consumption can be limited to 1.5kWh. This approach allows occupants to be active participants in conservation efforts, rather than just being told to decrease their consumption.”

Dickson says smart devices such as occupancy sensors for lights and smart plug sockets can be useful in controlling energy usage and setting limits.