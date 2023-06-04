Europe

Cultured, sunny, friendly: why Valencia is the holy grail of Spanish holidays

Spain’s third-largest city has all the history, culture, art and foodie delights of Madrid and Barcelona, but with a chill village vibe where you'll feel you belong

The moment you land in Valencia, you’ll know you’re in a special part of Spain. The smell of orange blossoms from the 12,000 orange trees that grow throughout the city; the unmatched warmth of the people, whose faces light up when they see you; the magnificence of its street art, which adorns walls and garage-door shopfronts ; the culture; the architecture; the verdant gardens, of which there are many; its blue-flag beaches; and, of course, the Valencians' deep love for a good fiesta .....