Travel

Europe

Cultured, sunny, friendly: why Valencia is the holy grail of Spanish holidays

Spain’s third-largest city has all the history, culture, art and foodie delights of Madrid and Barcelona, but with a chill village vibe where you'll feel you belong

04 June 2023 - 00:00 By Sandra Sowray

The moment you land in Valencia, you’ll know you’re in a special part of Spain. The smell of orange blossoms from the 12,000 orange trees that grow throughout the city; the unmatched warmth of the people, whose faces light up when they see you; the magnificence of its street art, which adorns walls and garage-door shopfronts ; the culture; the architecture; the verdant gardens, of which there are many; its blue-flag beaches; and, of course, the Valencians' deep love for a good fiesta .....

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What’s the difference between energy drinks and hydration drinks? Health & Sex
  2. POLL | Will SA amputee dancer Musa Motha win ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ this ... Lifestyle
  3. R40,000 to see Beyoncé? The ‘BeyHive’ spares no cost for ‘Renaissance’ tour Lifestyle
  4. Start saving today: what your child's education is likely to cost in 15 years Lifestyle
  5. Celebrate the launch of the Huawei P60 Pro and you could win Lifestyle

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'