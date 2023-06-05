Vaya with Viya: accommodation app will revolutionise the way you plan vaycays
Viya is more than just an accommodation booking app — it doubles as a social media platform, empowering travellers to stay, share and inspire
Viya, an exciting new accommodation booking app, is now available for local travellers seeking to plan unforgettable getaways across SA — and it's set to revolutionise the way we explore our beautiful country.
With over 25,000 accommodation options around Mzansi, Viya is your gateway to a world of fantastic travel experiences. The app allows you to filter your searches by location, price, amenities and more, making it simple to find your dream vaycay, whether you prefer luxury escapes or budget-friendly adventures.
But Viya is more than just a booking app — it doubles as a social media platform. The app's user-friendly interface makes it easy to create a Viya profile. You can then capture and share your own travel experiences through photo or video posts and post-trip reviews.
You can also follow other travellers' profiles, including those of popular local content creators and influencers such as Brenden Praise, Oros Mampofu, Gophari, Black Tony Stark and Rego & Dise, who've partnered with the brand for its #VayaWithViya campaign celebrating truly South African travel content.
“By scrolling Viya’s infinite feed of travel content, you’ll get inspired to explore new destinations, try new activities, and create unforgettable memories. You can connect with friends and exchange tips, recommendations and insider knowledge about your favourite destinations,” says Tshiamo Letaoana, the brand's spokesperson. “These features allow travellers to see Viya travel experiences first-hand, giving them deeper insight into what to expect when booking a Viya stay.”
Letaoana continues: “Viya is more than just an accommodation booking app — it's a platform that empowers travellers to stay, share and inspire. When booking with Viya, you can find your perfect accommodation and make unforgettable memories. By sharing your experiences, you can inspire others and connect with a vibrant community of travellers. By inspiring others, you can help to create a culture where travel is accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”
Join Viya's growing community of travellers and start exploring SA in a new way: download the app from the Apple App Store, Google Play or the Huawei App Gallery.
This article was sponsored by Viya.