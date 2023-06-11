My Travelling Life

Moonchild Sanelly on sex toys, snails and spliffs in foreign lands

The musician once went to New York with only R100 in her pocket, never goes anywhere without 'intimate assistance' and loves a joint (or two) in London

I remember flying to Cape Town for the first time [as a child] and enjoying mash and gravy [at KFC] because my cousin was eating a lot of that. We’d just walk to the KFC and get that and then I loved that forever...