Travel

Trends

Curious about Cape Town: City ranks 2nd in Africa for solo travel searches

Cape Town just misses being named the top 'emerging hotspot for solo travel in Africa', while on a global scale Asia dominates the top 20

15 June 2023 - 12:15 By Elizabeth Sleith
Cape Town saw a 144% increase in Google searches for 'solo travel' from April 2022 to March 2023. Stock photo.
Cape Town saw a 144% increase in Google searches for 'solo travel' from April 2022 to March 2023. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

Cape Town has been named the second top “emerging destination” for solo travellers in Africa, losing by a nose to Mauritius. 

Saying it’s seen a surge in solo travellers joining its trips, UK-based adventure tour operator Explore Worldwide set out to identify which places are seeing the biggest uptick in interest from solo travellers, based on a comparison of the number of Google searches from one year to the next. 

By looking at which destinations had seen the biggest jump in searches combined with the term “solo travel” over 12 months (from April 2022 to March 2023), Explore says it can reveal “the emerging favourite destinations for solo travellers”, which it ranked by continent and also globally

Mauritius has seen a surge of interest from solo travellers. Stock photo.
Mauritius has seen a surge of interest from solo travellers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/freeartist

In Africa, the winner was Mauritius with a 147% increase in searches. Cape Town was not far behind with 144%. 

These were followed in third, fourth and fifth place by Cairo, Egypt (108%), Seychelles (45%) and Nairobi, Kenya (no percentage given). 

Of Cape Town, Explore says: “Must-visit spots include the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Robben Island and the Cape of Good Hope.

“But beyond the popular sights and attractions, Cape Town has much to offer solo travellers, including walking tours of some of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods such as Bo-Kaap and Woodstock.” 

On a global scale, Africa doesn’t make the top 20, which is largely dominated by cities in Asia. Hanoi is the global No 1 with a whopping 946% increase. Explore says it’s easy to see why the Vietnamese city is “the one to watch” for solo adventurers. 

“Aesthetically pleasing and filled with ancient architecture, Hanoi [is] rich in culture with plenty of activities for solo travellers to enjoy, from browsing food markets and visiting historic temples, to wandering the colourful streets.”

A flower seller rides through Hanoi, Vietnam. The city has been named the top trending destination for solo travellers. Stock photo.
A flower seller rides through Hanoi, Vietnam. The city has been named the top trending destination for solo travellers. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

The top-five rankings by continent and the global top 20: 

ASIA

  1. Hanoi, Vietnam (946%)
  2. Bangkok, Thailand (816%)
  3. Taipei, Taiwan (692%)
  4. Chiang Mai, Thailand (557%)
  5. Seoul, South Korea (533%)

EUROPE

  1. Zurich, Switzerland (247%)
  2. Nice, France (220%)
  3. Geneva, Switzerland (210%)
  4. Copenhagen, Denmark (203%)
  5. Oslo, Norway (187%)

NORTH AMERICA 

  1. Toronto, Canada (167%)
  2. Montreal, Canada (133%)
  3. Quebec, Canada (100%)
  4. New York, US (90%)
  5. Mexico City, Mexico (83%) 

SOUTH AMERICA

  1. Buenos Aires, Argentina (177%)
  2. Cartagena, Colombia (137%)
  3. Patagonia, Chile (132%)
  4. Galapagos islands, Ecuador (76%)
  5. La Paz, Bolivia (50%)

AFRICA

  1. Mauritius (147%)
  2. Cape Town, South Africa (144%)
  3. Cairo, Egypt (108%)
  4. Seychelles, Indian Ocean (45%)
  5. Nairobi, Kenya (no percentage given)

OCEANIA

  1. Perth, Australia (408%)
  2. Sydney, Australia (270%)
  3. Fiji (234%)
  4. Melbourne, Australia (224%)
  5. Brisbane, Australia (182%)

WORLDWIDE

  1. Hanoi (946%)
  2. Bangkok (816%)
  3. Taipei (692%)
  4. Chiang Mai, Thailand (557%)
  5. Seoul (533%)
  6. Phnom Penh (500%)
  7. Ho Chi Minh City (480%)
  8. Kuala Lumpur (464%)
  9. Perth (408%)
  10. Singapore (390%)
  11. Sydney (270%)
  12. Guangzhou (250%)
  13. Zurich (247%)
  14. Melbourne (224%)
  15. Nice (220%)
  16. Manila (213%)
  17. Geneva (210%)
  18. Copenhagen (203%)
  19. Tel Aviv (200%)
  20. Oslo (187%) 

For the full details of the study, see here

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Two Cape Town restaurants crack World's 50 Best Restaurants extended list

FYN and La Colombe have both landed a spot on this year's prestigious extended list.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Air rage take off: Man allegedly pins flight attendant to cockpit door after argument about vegetarian meals

A warning as the northern hemisphere summer travel season kicks off: air rage is rampant in the post-pandemic world.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

IN PICS | Orlando Pirates fans, here’s a hotel room for you

The first of its kind in South Africa, the room has been designed to offer Bucs fans a memorable hotel experience.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Cape Town named Africa’s best city brand, with Joburg close behind

Cape Town has been named Africa’s best city brand in a new ranking, and 60th globally, while Johannesburg is close behind at third and 72nd ...
News
3 weeks ago

Boulders Beach ranks among top 50 beaches in the world

It’s official – Cape Town’s Boulders Beach is among the world’s best beaches. The World's 50 Best Beaches, released by sunscreen brand Banana Boat, ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R250k kids’ party, glamour, outbursts: inside new ‘momfluencers’ reality show Lifestyle
  2. NDUMISO NGCOBO | The nitty-gritty of bathing — in black and white Lifestyle
  3. Behind the seams of 'The Masked Singer SA' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Moonchild Sanelly on sex toys, snails and spliffs in foreign lands Travel
  5. A health guru shares why men should drink green tea Food

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
WATCH | Malema says he is speaking with Ace Magashule about joining the EFF