The train theme continues at the adjoining Kruger Station, where children can enjoy the kids' zone, 360° cinema and ice cream cafe, while adults can feast on morsels from the deli, restaurant, coffee cafe or bar.
Between talking a short stroll to see what’s on offer here, enjoying twice-daily game drives and spending time next to one of the two pools, days lend themselves to effortless unwinding in this wildlife-rich area of the park.
FOR ABUNDANT LANDSCAPES, BIRDLIFE AND HISTORY
Beyond the pleasures of big-five sightings, the birdlife in the park is spectacular. A number of uncommon, rare and vulnerable species, such as the southern ground-hornbill, bateleur eagle, grey-headed parrot, martial eagle and kori bustard, can be found, their populations benefiting from the protected environment.
While birding is a popular pastime throughout the park, it’s the far northern region towards Pafuri and Punda Maria that’s commonly regarded as a birding haven. Of the 500 species in the park, 350 can be found here. And it’s precisely here that I recently came across southern-ground hornbills and grey-headed parrots on top of the daily viewing pleasure provided by the abundance of white-fronted bee eaters, starlings and rollers.
Kruger Park has so much to discover — and winter is the perfect time
Big cats, beautiful birds, breathtaking landscapes and fascinating histories ... the Kruger National Park has something for everyone
Image: Supplied
There’s a reason the Kruger National Park ranks so highly on the bucket lists of visitors to South Africa — and why many South Africans like to frequent the park. It’s somewhat of a holy grail destination for game viewing and a popular stop for those seeking to tick off a sighting of the big five.
But beyond the big cats and impressive beasts, Kruger has smaller critters, abundant birdlife, a diverse landscape and historical landmarks. Stretching out across its almost 19,500km2 you will find 16 macro ecozones, almost 150 mammal species, 500 bird species and more than 330 tree species.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Today, it’s estimated that just less than one-million people visit the park each year — and 80% are South African.
If you’ve been thinking of making the trip, it’s time to seize the moment: the best time to visit is during the park’s dry season. Between May and October, sparse vegetation makes it easier to track and spot animals, and milder temperatures lend themselves to taking to the park on foot with a qualified guide, where this is permitted.
FOR GREAT GAME VIEWING
Kruger is commonly divided into four regions: south, central, north and far north. Second only to its central region, the southern area is hugely sought-after for game viewing. In particular, the areas close to Satara and Skukuza camps are popular for game drives.
Setting out from Kruger Shalati on an afternoon game drive during a recent visit, it was clear to see why. Five minutes into the drive we got wind of a male leopard lounging in the bough of a tree just down the road.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
The gathering of vehicles made him skittish and he disappeared across the river, but the excitement soon picked up again when we came across two male lions and a number of youngsters having a snooze.
Two days later we found the leopard again, this time fishing, just after we departed on a 5am game drive. He was magnificent and it was a sighting that makes my heart flutter. He was gracious, giving us just enough time to appreciate his beauty before dashing off into the thicket under the cover of darkness.
Elephants, buffalo, buck, we were spoiled for choice on our daily drives, with the notable absence of rhino. A number of travellers on the trip who visit the park annually confirmed the sad fact that rhino populations have dwindled in recent years.
Image: Mia Louw
Image: Mia Louw
Image: Mia Louw
The reality of poaching aside, it’s a special treat when the game viewing continues beyond morning and afternoon game drives into snoozes on your bed, soaks in the bath and dips in the magnificent pool jutting out from the centre carriage, where afternoon tea is served daily.
Kruger Shalati has 31 luxury rooms, 24 in the form of train-carriage suites on a bridge and seven bridge-house suites. The view from the former justifies the additional rate per night, but for families, the bridge-house suites offer no less luxury (children are not permitted in the train-carriage suites).
Image: Mia Louw
Image: Kyle Lewin
Here, my base from which to explore the region was Pafuri Tented Camp, an eco-friendly lodge with 19 luxury tents built on the banks of the Luvuvhu River. The camp is part of the 265km2 Makuleke Contractual Park, which stretches from the Luvuvhu to the Limpopo River on the border of Zimbabwe — a meeting point of multiple habitats and great biodiversity.
A stay at Pafuri Tented Camp is memorable beyond the spoils of lavish meals, drinks at the bush bar, plush daybeds next to a glistening swimming pool and glamping in fine tents with beautiful views of the river below; it’s the promise of the views you’ll find on your daily game drives that will lure you back time and again.
A visit would be incomplete without a game drive through the fever tree forest on the concession. With their pale greenish-yellow trunks, the trees make for a spectacular backdrop for a coffee or sundowner stop in the soft glow of early mornings or late afternoons.
Image: Supplied
The concession also cuts into a section of Crook’s Corner, the piece of land where South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique meet. Not even the hippo-occupied waters were a deterrent in the early 20th century when outlaws gathered here to flee between countries. This is another grand spot for sundowners and, given external vehicles are not permitted in the concession, you’re likely to have the views all to yourself.
Our guide, Andile Mabunda, also pointed out the historical significance of the area. From different vantage points you’ll often see the walls of Thulamela sticking out from a rocky outcrop. It’s an ancient walled kingdom that had links to Mapungubwe and Great Zimbabwe in the 13th century, and served as a trade outpost where Chinese porcelain and Indian beads have been uncovered.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
We also passed the grave of Hosi Mphele, the first chief of the Makuleke clan, whose people followed him into this region and became known as the Makulekes. In 1969, the Makuleke people were removed from their land as the park was being expanded, but their land claim become the first to be successfully settled in a conservation area in South Africa post-1994.
In choosing what to do with the land after it was given back to them, the Makuleke decided to keep it as a conservation area. As Enos Mngome-Zulu, the hospitality manager at Pafuri Tented Camp explained: “The most important thing that made the community choose to keep the conservation status of the land was because they also wanted to preserve the history.” And that they offer in abundance — with just enough luxury, unforgettable landscapes and unrivalled hospitality.
Image: Supplied
PLAN YOUR TRIP
Kruger Shalati is a six-hour drive from Johannesburg. Alternatively, fly into Skukuza Airport (which is a five-minute drive from Kruger Shalati) or Kruger Mpumalanga (a two-hour drive). SADC rates in the train-carriage rooms start from R7,750 per person sharing per night and R6,250 in the bridge-house rooms. Children pay R3,125 per night. Rates include accommodation, all meals, select beverages, two daily game drives and transfers between the Skukuza Airport and the lodge. Visit the Kruger Shalati website for more information.
Pafuri Tented Camp is a seven-hour drive from Johannesburg. Alternatively, fly into Hoedspruit (which is four-and-a-half hours from Pafuri Tented Camp) or a take a direct charter flight from Johannesburg to Pafuri Airstrip. Rates start from R10,750 per person sharing per night and include all meals and two game drives a day. For more information, visit the Return Africa website.
• Oberholzer was a guest of Kruger Shalati and Return Africa.
