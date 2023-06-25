Foodies! This Mauritius festival is your shortcut to a galaxy of Michelin stars

At the annual Constance Festival Culinaire in Mauritius, hotel guests get VIP access as international Michelin chefs and local pros gather to test their skills

The 16th edition of Constance Festival Culinaire was a culinary journey beautifully orchestrated by devoted chefs, hoteliers and food personalities over a weeklong festival in Mauritius. I was lucky enough to be invited to this unique and intriguing feast and share some of the many highlights...