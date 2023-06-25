Travel

Foodies! This Mauritius festival is your shortcut to a galaxy of Michelin stars

At the annual Constance Festival Culinaire in Mauritius, hotel guests get VIP access as international Michelin chefs and local pros gather to test their skills

25 June 2023 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist

The 16th edition of Constance Festival Culinaire was a culinary journey beautifully orchestrated by devoted chefs, hoteliers and food personalities over a weeklong festival in Mauritius. I was lucky enough to be invited to this unique and intriguing feast and share some of the many highlights...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Here are the 100 best restaurants in the world Food
  2. The rise of court flow: why prison baes Nandipha and Thabo love to slay The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Nomzamo, Gabrielle Union, Robot Boii: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. ‘Shaka iLembe’ is telling Shaka Zulu’s story authentically by the African ... Lifestyle
  5. RECIPE | Make a batch of easy-peasy rusks Food

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded