Hotel Review
Live like a king and soothe your soul at Sala Beach House, Shaka's Rock, KZN
Sala means 'stay' in Zulu. And this stylish new boutique hotel with its splendid views, fine food and wellness focus will make you wish you never had to leave
25 June 2023 - 00:00
FIRST IMPRESSIONS ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.