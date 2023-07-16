'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the Spanish province where you can run with the bulls
Spain's famous bullrunning festival returned to Pamplona this week. Name the province of which Pamplona is the capital and you could win a cash prize
16 July 2023 - 00:00
Throughout this week, you might have seen headlines coming out of Spain. Four people injured. Five people injured. Thousands flee. But it’s not an earthquake or a terror attack. It’s a centuries-old cultural tradition known as encierro in Spanish; in English, the running of the bulls. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.