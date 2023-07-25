LOOK | AI paints dream destinations in the style of iconic artists

The connection between art and travel is undeniable. Who hasn’t been tempted while travelling to far-flung lands to bring home a visual reminder of the place, some lovely painting by a local artist to hang in one’s home as the perfect souvenir? Similarly, many an artwork has planted the seed of inspiration to travel to new places.
With this in mind, the UK-based adventure travel company Explore Worldwide decided to find out which global destinations are the most popular when it comes to inspiring artists to make art — at least when it comes to the arts and crafts shopping platform Etsy.
Their research, which counted Etsy listings for artworks featuring famous travel destinations, reveals California to be the most “inspirational”, with 142,604 works listed for sale on the platform. In second place is New York with 141,047 and third is Paris with 103,061. You can read more of the results here.
The company then took the art theme a step further by asking AI tool Mid journey to create some images of its own: some of the world’s most popular travel destinations as “painted” in the style of some of history’s greatest artists.
As Michael Edwards, MD at Explore, explains: “While the landscape subject and the artist style are both super familiar, their combination and juxtaposition helps us see places we know in a completely new and exciting way. We hope the gallery inspires people to sketch, paint or photograph their travels in a new light, as well as providing some new and fresh wanderlust for popular locations.”
So if Dali ever did New York, if Frida Kahlo had ever turned her eye to Tokyo, if Picasso had had a pint (or three) in Ireland, here are the possible results:
LONDON IN THE STYLE OF VAN GOGH (above)
Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh (1853 — 1890) was not commercially successful during his life, but became one of the most famous figures in Western art after his death by suicide. In the image above, most reminiscent of his The Starry Night painting of Arles, France, his technique of expressive brushstrokes and a vivid colour palette is transferred to one of the English capital's most famous scenes, encapsulating the River Thames, the Elizabeth Tower with its clock face, Big Ben, and the houses of parliament.
LOOK | AI paints dream destinations in the style of iconic artists
Van Gogh in London, Monet in California, Kahlo in Tokyo, Dali in New York ... if famous artists had painted travel posters, here's what they might look like
Image: Supplied
CALIFORNIA IN THE STYLE OF CLAUDE MONET
Image: Supplied
Claude Monet (1840 — 1926), a specialist in atmosphere and light who is perhaps best known today for his series of serene water-lily paintings, was a French painter credited with initiating the Impressionist style. Here his skilful brushstrokes are reimagined representing the west coast of the US with its low mountains, palm trees and scrubland shrubs.
TOKYO IN THE STYLE OF FRIDA KAHLO
Image: Supplied
Mexican painter and feminist icon Frida Kahlo (1907 — 1954) is known for her uncompromising and brilliantly coloured self-portraits that home in on the deeply personal. Here, her style brings Tokyo to life in a burst of demure colours and intimation of isolation, contemplation and emotional intensity.
PARIS IN THE STYLE OF BERYL COOK
Image: Supplied
British artist Beryl Cook (1926 — 2008) was known for her vibrant and lively scenes of everyday life, comical depictions of people at pubs, in the shower or sunbathing. Here, the AI painting of Paris surprises with a whimsical rendition of the Eiffel Tower injected with Cook's unique humour and charm, inviting us to revel in the joy of the moment.
ROME IN THE STYLE OF RENÉ MAGRITTE
Image: Supplied
René Magritte (1898 — 1967) was a Belgian surrealist artist known for his depictions of familiar objects in unfamiliar, unexpected contexts. Here, “he” transforms Rome's Colosseum into a surreal dreamscape, as enigmatic clouds and unique objects join in a thought-provoking take of one of Rome’s most emblematic buildings.
This surrealist interpretation invites us to ponder the hidden meanings behind the familiar: a monument symbolic of history yet ready to be transported with us on our journeys into the wilderness.
MYKONOS IN THE STYLE OF HOKUSAI
Image: Supplied
Katsushika Hokusai (1760 — 1849), known simply as Hokusai, was a Japanese painter and printmaker, best known for his woodblock print series Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji, which includes the iconic print The Great Wave off Kanagawa.
Here, this hypnotic reimagining of the Greek isle of Mykonos and its Cycladic architecture echoes his distinctive rhythmic style.
HAWAII IN THE STYLE OF PAUL CEZANNE
Image: Supplied
Frenchman Paul Cezanne (1839 — 1906) was the pre-eminent artist of the Post-Impressionist era, credited with paving the way for the emergence of 20th-century modernism. Here is a Hawaii landscape transformed by his Post-Impressionist touch, with bold brushwork and a unique perspective, emphasising the interplay between light and shadow.
MEXICO IN THE STYLE OF AARON DOUGLAS
Image: Supplied
American painter Aaron Douglas (1899 — 1979) is widely acknowledged as one of the most accomplished and influential visual artists of the Harlem Renaissance, the development of the Harlem neighbourhood in New York City as a black cultural mecca in the early 20th century.
Here, Mexico's Chapultepec Castle, a grand 18th-century palace atop a hill in Mexico City, emerges with his bold geometric shapes and rich symbolism.
NEW YORK IN THE STYLE OF SALVADOR DALI
Image: Supplied
The unmistakable style of Spanish artist and Surrealist icon Salvador Dalí (1904 — 1989) takes on Times Square in New York. Through his characteristic melting elements and surreal imagery, Dali invites us into a captivating dreamscape of one of the US's most famous cities, where reality and imagination coexist.
IRELAND IN THE STYLE OF PICASSO
Image: Supplied
Spanish-born painter Pablo Picasso (1881 — 1973) lived most of his life in France, and is noted as one of the most dominant and influential artists of the early 20th century, best associated with pioneering cubism. Here, the style arrives at an unconventional interpretation of Cork, Ireland, a distorted yet arresting view, where a distinctly Irish colour palette and abstract shapes intertwine.
TORONTO IN THE STYLE OF EDVARD MUNCH
Image: Supplied
Preoccupied with anxiety, loneliness and loss, Norwegian expressionist painter Edvard Munch (1863 — 1944) made intensely introspective works. His most famous painting, The Scream, has become one of Western art's most iconic images. Here, his familiar tortuous use of lines, emotive brushstrokes and haunting atmosphere imbue Lake Ontario in Toronto with an eerie calm, inviting us to dive into our own contemplations.
TUSCANY IN THE STYLE OF KLIMT
Image: Supplied
Gustav Klimt (1862 — 1918) was an Austrian symbolist and one of the most prominent members of the Vienna Secession movement, known for his distinctive art nouveau style. Here, in “Klimt's hands”, Tuscany transforms into a golden tapestry of intricate patterns and ornate details where the rolling hills, olive trees and cypresses are infused with an aura of opulence and sensory delight.
WASHINGTON DC IN JADOPATIA STYLE
Image: Supplied
Jadopatia painting is a form of folk art form practised for centuries in Jharkhand, a state in eastern India, typically by the Santhal tribe, who paint the works on scrolls. These paintings were used to tell stories in the form of illustrations depicting scenes from the afterlife, fantasy worlds and legends about gods.
In this version, the world's most visited house, the White House in Washington DC, is treated in Jadopatia style, with vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and a harmonious blend of cultures.
