The South African passport has placed 52nd in a ranking of the world’s most powerful travel documents, rising one place from the previous ranking earlier this year.
Japan, meanwhile, has been knocked off the top spot for the first time in five years and bumped into third place. Singapore's is now officially the most powerful passport in the world, with its citizens able to visit 192 countries out of 227 around the world visa-free.
The Henley Passport Index looks at 199 of the world’s passports and ranks them according to how many of 227 destinations their holders can enter visa-free. Passports eligible for visas on arrival and electronic travel authorities (ETAs, for which one can apply online and before arrival) are also categorised as visa-free.
According to the latest list, South Africa's is the world’s 52nd most powerful passport, giving holders visa-free access to 106 countries. These include Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Argentina, Israel, Seychelles, Peru, Ireland, Georgia and Qatar. A visa is required for 121 countries, including Morocco, Mexico and Malta.
When the index started in 2006, South Africa ranked 37th. The highest position the country has held was 35th, for two years in a row, in 2008 and 2009. In 2021, South Africa hit its lowest ranking ever at 58th.
World’s most powerful passports: SA’s ‘green mamba’ rises one spot
South Africa's visa-free access is recovering slowly from an all-time low in 2021 while Singapore has taken over as the number one passport for visa-free trips
Northern hemisphere countries dominate the top of the list. With Singapore at the top with 192 countries, second place is shared by Germany, Italy and Spain, with access to 190 countries. Japan shares third place with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden in third place with 189.
The world’s worst passport is Afghanistan’s, with just 27 countries open to its passport holders without a visa. Second and third last are Iraq (29) and Syria (30).
MOST POWERFUL PASSPORTS IN 2023
Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland (190);
Australia, Hungary, Poland (186);
Canada, Greece (185)
Lithuania, US (184);
Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (183);
LEAST USEFUL
