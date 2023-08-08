Gwyneth gets into bed with Airbnb, lists her snazzy California guest house

Two people will spend one night in the cottage on Paltrow's sprawling property, where neighbours include Harry, Meghan and Oprah

She's an Oscar-winning actress and an entrepreneur. A wellness guru, mother and wife. And soon Gwyneth Paltrow will add “Airbnb host” to her CV when she welcomes a maximum of two people to stay — for one night only — in the guest house at her home in the snazzy suburb of Montecito, California. ..