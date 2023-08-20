Western Cape
Something old, something new: finds for a weekend in Stellenbosch
Say 'I do' to a wonderful Stellenbosch getaway
20 August 2023 - 00:00
SOMETHING NEW: Stellenbosch has its first champagne-only lounge, a beauty rubbing shoulders with an ageing stalwart, the oldest pub in town, De Akker (the building was erected between 1780 and 1813). Decades back, lounge owner Neels Barnardt was a regular at De Akker and took pottery lessons in the heritage building next door. This is where he has opened Petites Bulles Champagne Lounge, with arresting décor and a Bonaparte room for private celebrations...
