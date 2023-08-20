'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the New York City park where 'Putin' plays
A guerrilla artwork of the Russian president appeared overnight in a playground as a comment on the war in Ukraine. Name it and you could win a cash prize
20 August 2023 - 00:00
Kids descending on a playground in New York's most famous park earlier this month found a curious addition to the sandpit among the slides and climbing frames — a shiny red statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting atop a toy-sized tank. ..
