'Matrics in Antarctica' contest is back: past winners tell us what it's like to go

The ‘Matrics in Antarctica’ initiative offers pupils the chance to visit Earth’s coldest, most remote continent. And entries are open for this year’s adventure

Matrics in Antarctica is an initiative started by South African explorer Riaan Manser through which five pupils get to join him on a visit to the planet’s southernmost continent, which is also its windiest, coldest and driest...