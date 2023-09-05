3) SALA BEACH HOUSE
Sho't Left travel week is here: 5 deals to spark your wanderlust
SA Tourism's 'Great South African Sale' is now on, with a range of adventures and experiences to suit all budgets. We highlight a few options
Image: aoosthuizen / 123rf.com
1) SANPARKS
South African National Parks (SANParks) is offering a 25% discount on new online bookings for stays between (and including) September 4—21 at a selection of parks and camps. The discount is available for new bookings made online and applies to the cost of the specified accommodation and camping. No discounts on conservation fees, Wild Card purchases, activities, meals, and so on. The 1% Community Fund charge will be calculated on the discounted reservation cost.
The discount applies to certain camps in several parks, including Addo Elephant National Park, Agulhas National Park, Camdeboo National Park, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Mountain Zebra National Park and Namaqua National Park. Find a full list of the parks participating and which camps apply here.
2) SUN CITY
The three-star Cabanas hotel at Sun City is a great base from which to explore all the wonders of the world-famous resort, including Waterworld Lake, the Valley of Waves, and the 72-par Lost City Golf Course (with live crocodiles on the 13th hole) and a green in the shape of the African continent, making it one of the most unusual, exciting and interesting golf courses in the world. The Sun City Casino is just a five-minute walk away and guests have access to a wealth of fine dining and family restaurants, plus fast-food outlets and bars. Rooms have views of the lake or open up onto tropical gardens.
For Sh'ot Left travel week, they are offering a self-drive package at R3,200 per person (a 41% discount), which includes two nights' accommodation at the Cabanas in a standard room, breakfast daily, Wi-Fi and entry to the Valley of Waves. Valid for Sadc residents and midweek stays only (Sunday — Thursday). A supplement of R365 per person per night applies for weekend stays. For more details or to book, see here.
Image: Supplied
3) SALA BEACH HOUSE
This luxurious beachfront property in Shaka's Rock, KwaZulu-Natal, about 40km north of Durban, is offering a weekend getaway package for R6,600 — a 47% discount on the usual rate. Unwind in the luxurious rooms, indulge in delicious food and drinks at the on-site restaurant, and soak up the sun on their pristine beach. The offer — available online and subject to availability — includes accommodation, dinner, a 60-minute body treatment in the spa and breakfast. See here.
4) A CULTURAL ENCOUNTER
Based in Vaalwater, Limpopo, “the heart of the Waterberg District”, Borutho Tours And Travel is offering 21% off its “Waterberg Hidden Gem” experience, where guests get to immerse themselves in the history and culture of the Tswana people through art, food, drink and more for R990.
The tour includes a stop for crafts, a visit to a local healer, a lesson in the art of brewing traditional Tswana beer (and a chance to taste it) and a feast like never before at a local restaurant, where you can dive into Kasi (township) food like mogodu, mopani worms, chicken feet, chicken intestines, dusty chicken (braai) and beef steak “prepared in a kasi way”. There's also a meet and greet with a group of youths, who will showcase their traditions through dance. See here.
5) PARYS GLAMPING ADVENTURE
Phela Moya Tours & Travel is offering a 16% discount on a glamping adventure in Parys, on the banks of the Vaal in the Free State, just an hour away from Johannesburg.
The price of R3,520 per person sharing includes two nights' glamping, a guide to enrich the experience, plus breakfast, lunch and dinner. The activities include guided river rafting on the Vaal and an 8km hike at the Earth’s largest impact crater site, the Vredefort Dome world heritage site. For more information or to book, see here.
