Choose your adventure: great ideas for local getaways with a difference

Unplug and unwind in cabins close to Cape Town

Sometimes you just need to unplug your phone and disconnect — and these delightful cabins let you do just that.

Off the grid and located not too far from the Mother City, each of these five escapes offers you something special, from waking up within an indigenous forest to sleeping with the city at your feet or enjoying your own private waterfall. Click here to read more.

Gather a group and travel to the hidden valley of Hekpoort

Looking for a place to get away with your friends and family? Just an hour from Johannesburg you’ll find the beautiful Sima Kade, an untouched paradise in Hekpoort with comfortable, rustic accommodation options, ranging from camps for 16 to cabins for two, which are set far apart to make the most of the incredible views.

You can spend your stay hiking up to the natural pool, relaxing around the bonfire or simply enjoying the surrounds from the comfort of a daybed.

Click here to find out how Sima Kade was conceptualised and the secrets behind its unique architecture.