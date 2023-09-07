Choose your adventure: great ideas for local getaways with a difference
From cabins and houseboats to guest houses and game lodges, you're sure to find the perfect escape within the pages of Purely Local
As the weather takes a turn for the better, we bet you’re itching to escape the office and explore Mzansi. Pack your bags: Purely Local, a community magazine distributed with the Sunday Times, has you covered.
Recent issues of this monthly magazine, which has Cape Town, Joburg and KwaZulu-Natal editions, included some great ideas for local getaways with a difference — from cabins and houseboats to guest houses and game lodges:
Quirky self-catering stays in the Cape
If you’re craving something a little different for your next getaway, these self-catering spots will be just up your alley. Take your pick between the houseboats of Kraalbaai in West Coast National Park, which were inspired by the stilted accommodation in the Maldives, and Stuurmansfontein Corbelled House, a national monument in the Northern Cape. Click here to read more.
Unplug and unwind in cabins close to Cape Town
Sometimes you just need to unplug your phone and disconnect — and these delightful cabins let you do just that.
Off the grid and located not too far from the Mother City, each of these five escapes offers you something special, from waking up within an indigenous forest to sleeping with the city at your feet or enjoying your own private waterfall. Click here to read more.
Gather a group and travel to the hidden valley of Hekpoort
Looking for a place to get away with your friends and family? Just an hour from Johannesburg you’ll find the beautiful Sima Kade, an untouched paradise in Hekpoort with comfortable, rustic accommodation options, ranging from camps for 16 to cabins for two, which are set far apart to make the most of the incredible views.
You can spend your stay hiking up to the natural pool, relaxing around the bonfire or simply enjoying the surrounds from the comfort of a daybed.
Click here to find out how Sima Kade was conceptualised and the secrets behind its unique architecture.
Get ready to feast on the ultimate Drakensberg getaway
Wine, dine, and rejuvenate: the perfect weekend awaits you in Winterton in the central Drakensberg. Delight in the Farmer’s Fork Restaurant & Tapas Bar’s exquisite dishes, from crispy flatbreads to indulgent gnocchi and juicy fillet steaks. Then unwind at the Cwebile Guesthouse set in a private game reserve, where giraffes and zebras roam. Click here to read more.
Embark on an epic adventure in KwaZulu-Natal's game reserves
Witness majestic creatures, forge unforgettable connections and create memories to treasure by ... From exclusive lodges to family-friendly escapes, KwaZulu-Natal boasts safari options that offer a symphony of thrill and tranquillity. Click here for five of the province's best game reserves.
