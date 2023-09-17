Southern Africa
Enjoy solitude, savannah and big skies at this splendid Namibia hideaway
Set on a 50,000ha conservation park east of Windhoek, Habitas Namibia aims to please through community, adventure, harmony with nature and good food
17 September 2023 - 00:00
There were icicles on the ends of our noses, it was that cold on our predawn game drive. We laughed at each other and at ourselves — the cold broke the ice between strangers. It seems this is the intention of the Habitas group: to make people happy through community, adventure, harmony with nature, and good food. I missed the myrrh-burning welcoming ceremony because SAA rescheduled my flight for six hours later than originally planned, but I was welcomed with an abundance of smiles. Sometimes that's all you need. ..
