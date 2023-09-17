Southern Africa

Enjoy solitude, savannah and big skies at this splendid Namibia hideaway

Set on a 50,000ha conservation park east of Windhoek, Habitas Namibia aims to please through community, adventure, harmony with nature and good food

There were icicles on the ends of our noses, it was that cold on our predawn game drive. We laughed at each other and at ourselves — the cold broke the ice between strangers. It seems this is the intention of the Habitas group: to make people happy through community, adventure, harmony with nature, and good food. I missed the myrrh-burning welcoming ceremony because SAA rescheduled my flight for six hours later than originally planned, but I was welcomed with an abundance of smiles. Sometimes that's all you need. ..