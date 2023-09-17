Celeb travels

'The real Carrie Bradshaw' has hot tips for New York City tourists & more

SA-bound with her one-woman show, 'Sex and the City' creator and author Candace Bushnell shares her travel memories and some advice for NYC visitors

When I tell people I’m coming to South Africa, they all exclaim that I must go on safari and to a vineyard and dozens of other places that sound spectacular. The unfortunate reality is that when I’m on a trip like this — doing publicity, my one-woman show and book signings — there really isn’t much time for sightseeing. So for me, what I’m most interested in is meeting my audiences at my shows and at my book signings. It’s always a thrill to meet fans of Sex and the City, my books and TV shows from all over the world. I know a couple of women in South Africa and I’d just love to meet more. That’s really why I’m coming. ..