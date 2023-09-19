Capetonians! Here's your chance for a tourism dream come true

It's ironic that even when we live in places others around the world have on their bucket lists, we rarely explore our own backyards. Instead, we dream of faraway places and, if we have the means, plot and plan and save to tick off our far-flung fantasy destinations.
Of course, September is Tourism Month, the point of which is to encourage South Africans to pay closer attention to the joys of home. Now, Cape Town Tourism and the City of Cape Town are taking that a step further with an opportunity for residents to win a local tourism experience through the Freedom to Wish campaign.
Capetonians, the organisations have a question for you: If you could be a tourist in your city, what sights or activities would be your dreams come true? Share those dreams with them and they might just do so.
Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, says: “We live in the greatest city on Earth and we firmly believe that Capetonians should have every opportunity to experience the cultural, natural and historical richness of our home, first-hand. Freedom to Wish is our way to give back and make our people’s wishes come true.
“Not everyone can afford a ticket up the cableway, a helicopter flip over the city, a walking tour with a qualified tour guide through a community in Cape Town, and the wealth of other treasures our city is renowned for. We want to give more Capetonians the chance to experience these gems and others by grabbing our wands and being their personal fairy godparent!”
The campaign was launched last year as part of efforts to aid tourism's post-Covid recovery and in doing so shine a spotlight on the city’s attractions and boost the small business sector. Wishes worth more than R150,000 were granted, including to Firyal Isaacs, a widow with two young children who wanted to create special memories at the aquarium. Khouthar Dramat nominated her elderly parents, who were born in Cape Town but had never travelled up the cableway, to see the spectacular views from atop Table Mountain.
Duminy adds: “Now is the time to nominate someone to enjoy an incredible experience and make memories to last a lifetime.”
You can nominate yourself or someone else. To enter, WhatsApp a 60-second voice note or video motivation to 072 662 0626 or email freedomtowish@capetown.travel by September 27. Remember to say who you're nominating, your desired experience and a short motivation.
For more information, see here.
