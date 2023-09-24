Mukwa River Lodge the perfect blend of jokes and jump scares

Enjoy the 'dangerous' lap of luxury that is Mukwa River Lodge on the Zambian side of the Zambezi, writes Elizabeth Sleith

There is much talk of danger around the dinner table at Mukwa River Lodge. In one way, it’s understandable. We are, after all, on a wooden deck in the open air, totally blind to whatever’s out there in the wild night. ..