Eastern Cape
Stay 'inside a sandcastle' at this magical Eastern Cape beach retreat
In a secluded spot on the Eastern Cape coast with both beach and bush, Sandcastle Luxury Villa offers a fantastical private getaway for family and friends
24 September 2023 - 00:00
The road from East London to Wesley is not as dilapidated as one might imagine. We stopped for a snake and dodged some languid cows, but the 80km to our destination were remarkable for the landscape that rolled out around us as we drove past the umpteen rural settlements that make up much of the Eastern Cape's Amathole District. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.