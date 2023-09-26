Chill out or chase adventures? It's your call at Hunters Rest Rustenburg

Safety is what allows different family members to be themselves, without being judged or ridiculed too much. These conditions are a top priority at the establishment, as the resort is fancy enough for parents to indulge in leisurely activities while the kids expend all their energy in other ways.

As befits the resort’s name — Hunters Rest — the twins had a head-to-head archery competition to prove once and for all which had the best aim. It turned out that the bullseye eluded them both, so their parents recommended a less competitive activity.

This was their cue to get as far away from their parents as they could, so they squared up for a game of tennis. Unfortunately, the tennis gods were not with them, which was apparent when we followed them and watched their contest a few minutes later, doubling up as cheerleaders and clueless umpires, as well as sideline hecklers.

SUNSET SELFIES & SLEEPING IN

The resort rests in the foothills of the Magaliesberg, a memorable backdrop for parents or guardians who want to take it slowly for a while. This is followed by hours of taking photos and selfies that capture the magical sunsets, as they will never witness the sunrise.