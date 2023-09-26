Hotel Review
Chill out or chase adventures? It's your call at Hunters Rest Rustenburg
Just a short hop from Jozi, this ANEW resort in North West has options to suit the energy levels of every family member
I always imagined holidays with my wife and 15-year-old twin boys would be a wholesome and above board experience. But this was almost not the case when we visited the four-star ANEW Resort Hunters Rest Rustenburg, in North West.
When they were about to have their first spa session, the boys apprehensively asked if they had to take off their underwear, as their masseurs had told them to disrobe and get comfortable. My wife and I quickly told them not to expose their jiggly bits to the staff. It was not that kind of holiday.
FUN WITH YOUR CLOTHES ON
After an hour, the would-be strippers came back feeling as if they'd never been under any exam or school stress. They vowed to spend the majority of their time at the spa, with their underwear firmly on.
What the resort gets perfectly right is that it is a safe space for families. This is not because the vast and curlicued pool has staff that often patrol the area to ensure no-one is skinny-dipping; nor is it referring to the fact that teenagers can safely visit the adjacent Kgaswane Nature Reserve.
Safety is what allows different family members to be themselves, without being judged or ridiculed too much. These conditions are a top priority at the establishment, as the resort is fancy enough for parents to indulge in leisurely activities while the kids expend all their energy in other ways.
As befits the resort’s name — Hunters Rest — the twins had a head-to-head archery competition to prove once and for all which had the best aim. It turned out that the bullseye eluded them both, so their parents recommended a less competitive activity.
This was their cue to get as far away from their parents as they could, so they squared up for a game of tennis. Unfortunately, the tennis gods were not with them, which was apparent when we followed them and watched their contest a few minutes later, doubling up as cheerleaders and clueless umpires, as well as sideline hecklers.
SUNSET SELFIES & SLEEPING IN
The resort rests in the foothills of the Magaliesberg, a memorable backdrop for parents or guardians who want to take it slowly for a while. This is followed by hours of taking photos and selfies that capture the magical sunsets, as they will never witness the sunrise.
Our kids kindly informed us that the two-bedroom presidential suite we were occupying — featuring en suite bathrooms, a fridge, a microwave and a coffee station — was a safe space not only for them, but for us too. They gave us permission to sleep in late and start the day with mimosas.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
As with most families, it is almost impossible to make every member happy at the same time, as we all enjoy our downtime in different ways. I like to keep active by cycling, while my wife prefers to walk, and the boys are fans of anything that keeps them busy. Luckily for them, the on-site activities list included golf, paintball and quad bikes. The jury is still out on who won which activity, as rules were bent and some were broken.
As responsible parents, we had to ensure that they enjoyed their time away from the bustling city by letting them win a few rounds of putt-putt and table tennis, just so they could feel safe with their parents. We took the moment to pounce and find out about current and potential girlfriends, what they think of our parenting style, and whether the thought of making us grandparents had crossed their minds yet.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY FOOD
The restaurant knows how to feed not only continuously hungry teenagers, but fussy parents too.
From the buffet breakfast to the à la carte lunch and dinner, all of us were more than happy to savour the bar’s drinks and enjoy the wholesome food on offer.
GETAWAY AT A GLANCE
WHERE IT IS: ANEW Hunters Rest is in Rustenburg, North West, in the foothills of the Magaliesberg, a 90-minute drive from both Johannesburg and Pretoria.
WHAT IT OFFERS: 98 rooms, ranging from deluxe to economy. There are also family self-catering suites, superior family suites, executive suites and a presidential suite. The resort has two swimming pools (heated and cold), a gym and a golf course.
RATES: For September, stay at ANEW Resort Hunters Rest Rustenburg from R1,739 (standard room) to R4,739 (presidential suite) per room per night. Join their loyalty programme and get from 12 to 20% discount on your stay. Ts & Cs apply. See https://anewhotels.com.
CONTACT: See their website anewhotels.com, e-mail huntersrestres@anewhotels.co.za or call 014-537-8300.
• Mkwanazi was a guest of ANEW Resort Hunters Rest Rustenburg.