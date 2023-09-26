Tied for fourth place with 126 fixations at an average time of 0.3 seconds are two unique corners of the globe, the Maloti-Drakensberg in South Africa and Lesotho and Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia.
SA is home to one of world's most attractive heritage sites, says science
A study to find the most eye-catching heritage sites on Earth puts SA in fourth place, ahead of winners in the UK, Canada and Brazil
Image: olafholland / 123rf.com
A new study to pinpoint the most beautiful Unesco World Heritage sites in the world has put South Africa in fourth place thanks to the Maloti-Drakensberg Park.
The study, by UK-based adventure travel company Explore Worldwide, used eye-tracking software to determine which sites considered to be of “outstanding universal value” proved most attractive to the human eye.
The researchers started by compiling a list of 52 contenders from around the world. Out of more than 1,000 options, the shortlist was based on how recognisable they are, while the selectors took care to include landmarks for each continent.
They then showed participants a series of images of their selection. Eye-tracking software was used to see which images held the participants' gaze for the longest time. How many times an image drew the eye, along with the average fixation time, were then used to rank the sites according to how “captivating” each one is. Below are the top five winners.
1. PONTCYSYLLTE AQUEDUCT AND CANAL, UK
The world's most captivating site — with 180 fixations and an average time of 0.31 seconds — is in northeastern Wales in the UK: the 18km-long Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal.
A masterpiece of engineering, this incredible aqueduct stretches over the River Dee. Built between 1795-1805 it stands 38.4m high and is 307m long. It is famous for being the world's highest and longest aqueduct that ships can travel on.
2. CANADIAN ROCKY MOUNTAIN PARKS, CANADA
Renowned for their scenic splendour, the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks are made up of Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks and Mount Robson, Mount Assiniboine and Hamber provincial parks. They come in second with an average gaze duration of 0.31 seconds and 159 fixations.
Unesco says: “The seven parks of the Canadian Rockies form a striking mountain landscape. With rugged mountain peaks, ice fields, and glaciers, alpine meadows, lakes, waterfalls, extensive karst cave systems, thermal springs and deeply incised canyons, [they] possess exceptional natural beauty, attracting millions of visitors annually.”
3. CARIOCA LANDSCAPES, BRAZIL
The term “Carioca” refers to Rio de Janeiro — its people, landscape, and culture.
Rio lies in the narrow strip of alluvial plain between Guanabara Bay and the Atlantic Ocean and Unesco's listing acknowledges an urban landscape shaped by its dramatic natural surroundings from the mountains to the sea,
Unesco explains: “The site consists of an exceptional urban setting ... from the highest points of the Tijuca National Park’s mountains down to the sea. They also include the Botanical Gardens, established in 1808, Corcovado Mountain with its celebrated statue of Christ, and the hills around Guanabara Bay, including the extensive designed landscapes along Copacabana Bay which have contributed to the outdoor living culture of this spectacular city.
“Rio de Janeiro is also recognised for the artistic inspiration it has provided to musicians, landscapers and urbanists.”
It comes in third place with 179 fixations and an average time of 0.3 seconds.
4. MALOTI-DRAKENSBERG PARK, SA & PLITVICE LAKES NATIONAL PARK, CROATIA
Tied for fourth place with 126 fixations at an average time of 0.3 seconds are two unique corners of the globe, the Maloti-Drakensberg in South Africa and Lesotho and Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia.
The latter, covering almost 30,000ha, was founded in 1949 and has been on Unesco's list since 1979. It is most famous for its lakes arranged in amazing cascades.
Unesco praises it for its “series of beautiful lakes, caves and waterfalls” and adds that “the forests in the park are home to bears, wolves and many rare bird species”.
It is home to 16 different lakes which change colour by the second — blue, green, aquamarine and turquoise — thanks to the way the sun hits the water and the number of organisms and minerals.
On the other side of the world, Maloti-Drakensberg Park spans Lesotho and South Africa, boasting dramatic landscapes and ancient rock-art sites. Unesco says: “The site has exceptional natural beauty in its soaring basaltic buttresses, incisive dramatic cutbacks, and golden sandstone ramparts as well as visually spectacular sculptured arches, caves, cliffs, pillars and rock pools.”
It also points out its “many caves and rock-shelters with the largest and most concentrated group of paintings in Africa south of the Sahara. They represent the spiritual life of the San people, who lived in this area over a period of 4,000 years.”
5. ISLAND OF MOZAMBIQUE, MOZAMBIQUE
Wrapping up the top five is the Island of Mozambique, a historical gem on the northern coast of mainland Mozambique, with 114 fixations and an average time of 0.3 seconds.
A former Portuguese trading-post on the route to India, the island is proof of a bustling trading past, with a mix of Arab, Indian and European architectural influences. Colonial-era buildings, forts, and mosques offer an enlightening experience for curious travellers.
Unesco hails it particularly for “its remarkable architectural unity ... due to the consistent use, since the 16th century, of the same building techniques, building materials (stone or macuti) and decorative principles”.
Michael Edwards, MD at Explore Worldwide, says the study “highlights the undeniable charm these destinations hold. From architectural feats to breathtaking landscapes, each site is a testament to humanity's rich history and natural beauty.
“We hope it serves as a reminder for everyone that these sites are not just points on a map; they're chapters in the story of our world's cultural and natural heritage. By preserving and cherishing them, we honour the beauty that defines our planet.”
See the other sites that made the list here.
