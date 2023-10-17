Travel

IN PICS | A peek inside the Springboks’ Paris hotel

As they prepare for the end of the Rugby World Cup, the Bokke are laying their heads in a sleepy village northwest of the capital

17 October 2023 - 15:11 By Elizabeth Sleith
The Domaine des Vanneaux Golf and Spa is in LʼIsle-Adam, about 35km from Paris.
Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux Golf and Spa

As the Bokke prepare for their next Rugby World Cup clash, with England in the semifinal on Saturday, they are avoiding the distractions of the City of Lights by staying at a hotel in a sleepy village about 32km northwest of Paris. 

With a population of only 12,000, L’Isle Adam is situated on the Oise River. Boasting forests with many trails for walking, and idyllic fields and parks for relaxing, it is a popular weekend getaway spot for Parisians looking to escape to nature.

The hotel, Le Domaine des Vanneaux Golf Hotel & Spa, is part of the MGallery collection, which specialises in boutique hotels, “each with its own original design and unique stories to tell”.

We take a closer look at the facilities and amenities we hope are helping the Springboks to relax, centre and prep for the next big game. 

THE BUILDINGS

Designed by Jean-Michel Wilmotte, the hotel takes its inspiration from traditional farm buildings with a contemporary twist.

Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux

THE EXTERIORS

The hotel is on the doorstep of the LIsle Adam Golf Course, which frequently ranks among the most beautiful in France. The outdoor dining area  overlooks the course, and there is also a heated swimming pool. 

Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux

THE RESTAURANT

The hotel restaurant is called Le Piaf, named after a songbird that, according to the hotel, “brings everybody good luck, along with spontaneity, joy and natural beauty”.

It has both indoor and outdoor seating with views of the golf course. Led by chef Paul Thevenin, it specialises in what it calls “bistronomy” as well as bespoke cocktails.

Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux

THE ROOMS

All the hotel rooms come with air-conditioning, a desk, a flat-screen TV, a private bathroom, bed linen, towels and a terrace with a garden view.

All rooms also have a coffee machine, while some rooms have a balcony and others also feature pool views.

Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux

THE GYM AND SPA

Image: Le Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux
Image: The Domaine des Vanneaux

