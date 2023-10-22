No flaws in this diamond
The Southern Sun The Cullinan, with its old-world grandeur and attentive staff, is another jewel in Cape Town's crown
22 October 2023 - 00:00
It is such a pleasure to arrive in reception and be greeted by friendly, welcoming staff who make you feel immediately at home. At Southern Sun's The Cullinan Hotel there's no formality when you walk into the triple volume lobby flanked by grand columns and huge arch windows — there's a genuine convivial attitude that extends to all the hotel's service. one that persisted throughout my stay. ..
