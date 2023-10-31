Travel

Europe

Naked guests admire ancient nudes at a museum in Barcelona

Visitors invited to admire ancient Greek statues while 'in the same situation as they are, completely naked and surrounded by other bodies'

31 October 2023 - 13:40 By Elizabeth Sleith and Reuters
Nudists enjoy a visit to see Luigi Spina’s photographs of two Greek bronze statues in the Museum of Archaeology of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, on October 28.
Image: REUTERS / Nacho Doce

In museums of antiquity, nudes are typically among the prized possessions: stone or bronze tributes to the wonder of the human form standing on plinths or in glass cases for visitors to admire at will. But a museum in Barcelona, Spain, recently turned that model on its head, opening its doors to nudists for a special tour during which the visitors could ditch their clothes too.

The Museum of Archaeology of Catalonia joined forces with the Catalan Naturism Club for a 90-minute tour on October 28.

Wearing only their birthday suits, the visitors toured an exhibition of photographs of the Bronzes of Riace, a pair of large Greek statues of naked warriors dating back to the 5th century BCE. 

“We wanted to make it a more colourful visit and not the typical guided tour,” said guide Edgard Mestre, who also went clothes-free. “We wanted people who came to see it to feel exactly the same as the work they were looking at.”

Guide Edgard Mestre talks with Marta, 59, as they take part in a nudist visit to the Museum of Archaeology of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, on October 28.
Image: REUTERS / Nacho Doce

The statues, thought to have been cast in about 460–450 BCE, are significant because they are among only a few surviving full-size, ancient Greek bronzes. Though the ancient Greeks worked frequently in bronze, the vast majority were later melted down and recycled into coins, cannons and other objects. Only 100 to 200 bronze sculptures from the Hellenistic period survive.

This pair were discovered in the sea in 1972 near Riace in southern Italy, and today can be seen in the National Museum of Magna Graecia in the nearby town of Reggio Calabria, Italy. The museum's website calls them “the most significant bronze sculptures from the Greek period and among the few survivors of works by its master sculptors”.

The Barcelona museum is displaying an exhibition of photographs of the pair by historian Luigi Spina, who published a book about the bronzes in December to mark 50 years since their discovery.

The museum's website promised visitors the chance to “admire the works by posing in the same situation as they are, completely naked and surrounded by other bodies”.

"[I feel] the same intensity as observing it with clothes on, but with the difference that we might understand better that nudity has always existed and bodies should not be a source of shame for anyone,” said health worker Marta, 59, who was visiting the exhibition.

