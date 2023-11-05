Fly me to the moon
From the fairy towers of Cappadocia to the imperial landmarks of Istanbul, Turkey is a non-stop high, writes Claire Keeton
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Cappadocia in central Turkey is a land of unique natural formations known as fairy towers, with monasteries and castles hewn into the volcanic rock centuries ago. Declared in 1985 as the first of Turkey’s 21 Unesco World Heritage sites, Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia show the scale of the architecture and art. ..
