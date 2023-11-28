Five things not to miss aboard the MSC Splendida

When the MSC Splendida docked in Durban last week to start its South African 2023/2024 cruise season, it was to much fanfare as the cruise ship’s arrival coincided with the official inauguration of the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal, the renamed KwaZulu-Natal Cruise Terminal in Durban’s port.

The Splendida departed on her maiden South African voyage on November 24, the first of 35 sailings which will whisk passengers to Portuguese Island and Pomene in Mozambique; Walvis Bay in Namibia; Réunion and Mauritius. During this time, it will welcome many a merry holidaymaker, with a passenger capacity of 4,363.

We hopped on board as the crew welcomed media, trade partners and special guests ahead of its first sail to see what it has to offer. If you’ve booked a cruise this season — or have your sights on doing so — we rounded up our list of five things to see and do aboard (apart from the obvious sipping of cocktails on the main deck).

1. CHECK OUT THE ART

Art lovers will have a fabulous time exploring the works on board which you’ll find along passageways, in nooks and crannies and even in the spa. If you know how to look, you can see it as a mini treasure hunt.

2. POSE ON THE STAIRS

We suggest charging your phone, dressing in your most fabulous outfit and sweet talking someone into accompanying you to the Swarovski crystal staircases in the atrium on deck five for a mini photo shoot that will light up your life — and your Instagram account.