Five things not to miss aboard the MSC Splendida
The most modern MSC vessel to sail SA waters has now begun the local season. Just before its maiden voyage, we boarded to pick out some ship highlights
When the MSC Splendida docked in Durban last week to start its South African 2023/2024 cruise season, it was to much fanfare as the cruise ship’s arrival coincided with the official inauguration of the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal, the renamed KwaZulu-Natal Cruise Terminal in Durban’s port.
The Splendida departed on her maiden South African voyage on November 24, the first of 35 sailings which will whisk passengers to Portuguese Island and Pomene in Mozambique; Walvis Bay in Namibia; Réunion and Mauritius. During this time, it will welcome many a merry holidaymaker, with a passenger capacity of 4,363.
We hopped on board as the crew welcomed media, trade partners and special guests ahead of its first sail to see what it has to offer. If you’ve booked a cruise this season — or have your sights on doing so — we rounded up our list of five things to see and do aboard (apart from the obvious sipping of cocktails on the main deck).
1. CHECK OUT THE ART
Art lovers will have a fabulous time exploring the works on board which you’ll find along passageways, in nooks and crannies and even in the spa. If you know how to look, you can see it as a mini treasure hunt.
2. POSE ON THE STAIRS
We suggest charging your phone, dressing in your most fabulous outfit and sweet talking someone into accompanying you to the Swarovski crystal staircases in the atrium on deck five for a mini photo shoot that will light up your life — and your Instagram account.
3. SURPRISE YOUR BOO
You'll soon work out that deck 14 is where the pamper sessions will be taking place. It’s home to the Aurea Spa where you can book your preferred treatments or slip into the thermal area with its steam rooms and quiet relaxation area. Insider’s tip: if you're looking for a romantic time, ask at reception about booking a couple's experience in the private jacuzzi room, complete with bubbles and sweeping views of the ocean lapping past the boat.
4. HIT THE ROCK SHOW
The 1,600-seater Strand Theatre is where the productions are staged. There will be a different show every night, with two different show times to accommodate everyone's dining time. What’s more, with the Splendida’s arrival in South Africa the entertainment crew have launched a new Rock Royalty show inspired by classic rock songs. Before you disembark, make sure to dress up and head through to see the spectacle for yourself. A cruise is not complete without at least one trip to the theatre.
5. IN THE WEE HOURS
When your dinner has been had, the theatre show watched and the Instagram pictures snapped, don’t forget to head to the Club 33 Disco for some dancing into the early morning hours. Pro tip: on your way back to your cabin, you can replenish some of that energy by grabbing a sneaky slice of pizza from the buffet. Many a passenger will tell you it’s the highlight of their trip.
• Oberholzer was a guest of MSC Cruises.