FREE TO READ | New magazine High-Flyers launches

In this launch issue of High-Flyers we discover, explore, wonder and amaze ourselves at a land of eternal stories. We share great dining and accommodation spots, chat about intra-Africa travel and why exploring the road less travelled can hold surprising gems for the discerning adventurer.

Singer/songwriter Paxton (Fielies) talks new album 23:23, we suggest great live stage and big screen must-sees and we take a dive into why foreign visitors travel to Mzansi for aesthetic treatments.

So if you've ever wondered about SA's hidden gems or what a meerkat safari is, then pick up a copy of High-Flyers at one of SA's major airports.

